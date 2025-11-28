Previous
Roadside Mjölnir by princessicajessica
Roadside Mjölnir

The things one accidentally discovers about one's hometown sometimes... Apparently Thor's hammer is just sitting around in a Cambridge parking lot, waiting to be picked up! I had no idea (in spite of my love of large roadside attractions)!

This giant hammer is set back from the road a bit in a business's parking lot, so it's not the most visible from the actual road. And I don't know anything about the business, so it's also possible that they (or Thor) have only put the hammer there recently. Regardless, it was a surprise when we pulled off the road for a minute and found it standing there!
