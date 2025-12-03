The First Gift I Ever Made for Him!

It's Make a Gift Day! Every year I make a Christmas ornament as one of my husband's Christmas gifts, and I was planning to post the 2025 ornament today... But it met with disaster at the last minute and now I have to start all over again! In the meantime, I've fallen back on an old gift for my daily photo!



This was the first gift I ever made for Chris. We'd been dating for a few months at the time. Chris still lived at home with him mum and stepdad then, and his room in their house was blue and decorated with wolves (his favourite animal). He put these wolves on his bedside table at their house, and then in his apartment when he moved out. When we got married the wolves took up residence on our dresser, but I laid them on a favorite blanket for the photo because I thought the dark blues matched nicely!