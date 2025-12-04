Moose Spotting

For Dice Day, I've chosen to share a photo of a dice game I gave to Christopher as a stocking stuffer several years ago-- the Christmas of the year we saw our first moose in the wild! It's a pretty simple game: you roll the dice all together and score points based on how many moose come up. If you don't get any moose, it's the next player's turn. If you do have moose on your dice, you can choose to keep them or risk them by rolling a second time; but if you roll a second time, you have to keep what you get that time. There's a sheet included with the dice that tells you how many points you get for however many moose come up. The first person to get twenty points wins the game.