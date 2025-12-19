Previous
Candy Swan by princessicajessica
Photo 1252

Candy Swan

For Hard Candy Day, I wanted to photograph some ribbon candy. I thought the cornflower swan made a nice dish. This is the only brand of ribbon candy I've ever had (it's one from eastern Canada called Robertson's), so I don't know if this is standard or not, but the orange ribbons are orange flavoured, green are spearmint flavoured, bright red is cinnamon flavoured, and dark red with green stripes is peppermint. There are also yellow ribbons that are lemon flavoured, but there were no yellow ones in this package. Chris said he was surprised that "only one colour (in this package) tastes like fruit and the rest taste like spices."
19th December 2025 19th Dec 25

