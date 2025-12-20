Sign up
Photo 1253
The Annual Latkes
Once a year for the past handful of years or so, during Chanukah, we've found a deli in the city and gotten legit latkes. This year we tried a place called Uncle Sid's. These take-out latkes were Christopher's favourites so far!
20th December 2025
20th Dec 25
Tags
food
,
hanukkah
,
chanukah
,
latkes
,
potato pancakes
,
traditional food
,
jewish food
