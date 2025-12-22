Previous
The 2025 Ornament by princessicajessica
Photo 1255

The 2025 Ornament

The re-making of Christopher's 2025 ornament is complete! It's got a baseball theme this year. The star is natural terracotta clay textured to look like diamond dirt (at least that's the intention; hopefully it comes across). Home plate is natural white clay with two London Blue topazes and two Sky Blue topazes set in it. The bats and ball are 18k gold-plated and each bat is set with 45 cubic zirconias. The hanger is two thin white satin ribbons stitched with red embroidery floss. The year is on the back this time. Made with lots of love, of course!
Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
