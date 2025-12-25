Previous
Next
Following the Mistletoe Trail by princessicajessica
Photo 1260

Following the Mistletoe Trail

Christmas Day was a bit non-traditional for us this year, and we decided to spend part of the day seeing a public art project in our region called The Mistletoe Trail!

Seven mistletoe themed sculptures were placed around the region for residents and tourists to explore:

Top left: "Holiday Network" by Jordan Shaw; located in Cambridge.

Middle left: "Harvest" by Elise Conlin; located in St. Jacobs (called the Woolwich Township stop).

Bottom left: "Mistletoe in Motion" by Heather Kocsis; located in Waterloo. Unfortunately this one was missing a central piece, which I'm just finding out now while writing about it (and seeing other photos online)!

Bottom right: "Sacred Gatherings" by T.J. Henhawk; located in Ayr (called the North Dumfries Township stop).

Middle right: "To Take and Give" by Brianne Burnell; located in St. Clemens (called the Wellesley Township stop).

Top right: "Mistletoe Tea Party" by Laura Kwok; located in Baden (called the Wilmot Township stop).

Central photo: "GlowToe" by Skyler Dietze; located in Kitchener. I thought this one was called MistleGlow, but apparently not!


There were things I liked about a few of them-- some of the materials in Harvest, the lights in GlowToe, the more traditional ball shape of Holiday Network... but I think my favourite overall was Mistletoe Tea Party.

More info about each sculpture can be found at: https://explorewaterloo.ca/explorewrmistletoe/


Sending Christmas Wishes to everyone here on 365!
25th December 2025 25th Dec 25

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
348% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact