Following the Mistletoe Trail

Christmas Day was a bit non-traditional for us this year, and we decided to spend part of the day seeing a public art project in our region called The Mistletoe Trail!
Seven mistletoe themed sculptures were placed around the region for residents and tourists to explore:
Top left: "Holiday Network" by Jordan Shaw; located in Cambridge.
Middle left: "Harvest" by Elise Conlin; located in St. Jacobs (called the Woolwich Township stop).
Bottom left: "Mistletoe in Motion" by Heather Kocsis; located in Waterloo. Unfortunately this one was missing a central piece, which I'm just finding out now while writing about it (and seeing other photos online)!
Bottom right: "Sacred Gatherings" by T.J. Henhawk; located in Ayr (called the North Dumfries Township stop).
Middle right: "To Take and Give" by Brianne Burnell; located in St. Clemens (called the Wellesley Township stop).
Top right: "Mistletoe Tea Party" by Laura Kwok; located in Baden (called the Wilmot Township stop).
Central photo: "GlowToe" by Skyler Dietze; located in Kitchener. I thought this one was called MistleGlow, but apparently not!
There were things I liked about a few of them-- some of the materials in Harvest, the lights in GlowToe, the more traditional ball shape of Holiday Network... but I think my favourite overall was Mistletoe Tea Party.