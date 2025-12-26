Previous
Candy Cane Love by princessicajessica
Photo 1260

Candy Cane Love

I love traditional candy canes. The pharmacist gave these to us a while ago when we got our COVID shots, but I haven't eaten them yet. Maybe I was subconsciously saving them for Candy Cane Day!
26th December 2025 26th Dec 25

Jessica Eby

