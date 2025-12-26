Sign up
Photo 1260
Candy Cane Love
I love traditional candy canes. The pharmacist gave these to us a while ago when we got our COVID shots, but I haven't eaten them yet. Maybe I was subconsciously saving them for Candy Cane Day!
26th December 2025
26th Dec 25
0
0
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
1390
photos
47
followers
40
following
345% complete
1254
1255
1256
1257
1258
1259
1260
1261
1258
126
1259
127
128
1260
129
1261
Tags
sweets
,
candy
,
candy cane
,
edah25-12
