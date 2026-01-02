Powdery Puppy Chow

Sometime in late 2025, something pop culture-y brought Puppy Chow to Christopher's attention. I think maybe it's more of an American food, it's certainly not ubiquitous here, but one way or another, I knew of it and Chris did not. I explained what it was and he thought it sounded delicious. I said I'd make him some around the holidays, and I did. I split the batch and gave it two different coatings-- half was dusted with regular powdered sugar and half with a mixture of powdered sugar, cocoa, and a bit of cinnamon. They started out in separate bowls, but then he wanted to try them mixed together. At that point the two coatings blended to an extent, but you can still see some distinction!



Taken for today's January word, Powdery.