Milk and Mocha Cuddles (The 2020 Ornament)

It's Cuddle Up Day and Take Down Your Christmas Tree Day, so it seemed a good day to showcase this particular one of the yearly ornaments I've made for Chris after lifting it off its branch!



This is the 2020 ornament. 2020 was the Christmas where we couldn't be in a room together. Chris was locked in a pretty serious Covid battle. It wasn't going as expected and no one really knew what was going on. While he was in a prolonged isolation with his body constantly fighting, he was weak and exhausted. We texted a lot, because it was easier for him than talking on the phone. We took to sending each other gifs sometimes as quick little messages, and one of our favourites was cartoon bears Milk and Mocha cuddling together under a starry blanket... so I made it for him in physical form. It's not exact (and looks even less exact at this angle), but I tried, lol! Milk has a little pink blush on her cheek, but I don't think my phone camera really picked it up.