Embracing My (Word) Nerdiness

Just a selfie in a punny shirt for Word Nerd Day, because I am definitely a Word Nerd. And because Shakespeare *is* lit-- without him I wouldn't have a name! Well, I'm sure my parents would have called me something, but it wouldn't have been Jessica!

The plan for Word Nerd Day was to take a selfie with a bust of Shakespeare while wearing my Outfit Of The Day, but the weather was not cooperating when I tried to that, so I took an indoor selfie instead. Maybe I'll do a picture of just the bust for the current statues challenge in my secondary album.

Happy Word Nerds Day!
