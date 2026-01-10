Previous
A Day of Books and Blankets by princessicajessica
Photo 1272

A Day of Books and Blankets

My chronic illness was being difficult to wrangle today, so I spent a lot of my time with books and blankets.

(I've taken a while to upload, but the book I was reading when I took this picture was Reading Lolita in Tehran)
10th January 2026 10th Jan 26

Jessica Eby

