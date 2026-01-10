Sign up
Photo 1272
A Day of Books and Blankets
My chronic illness was being difficult to wrangle today, so I spent a lot of my time with books and blankets.
(I've taken a while to upload, but the book I was reading when I took this picture was Reading Lolita in Tehran)
10th January 2026
10th Jan 26
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
1418
photos
46
followers
40
following
352% complete
Views
1
Album
Daily Photos
Camera
MAR-LX3A
Taken
11th January 2026 4:42am
Privacy
Public
Tags
reading
book
cozy
blanket
