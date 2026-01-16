Appreciating a Local Dragon

It's Appreciate a Dragon Day! We had a plan... but our current household circumstances kind of threw a spanner in it. Instead, on this snowy night after a few long days of everything being thrown off around here, we stayed in and appreciated a different dragon-- Dragon City, our favourite local Chinese place, and its delivery driver!



You may notice that this menu says "New Dragon City." There are two Dragon City locations in Cambridge. What's funny is that "New" Dragon City is actually much older than the other one!