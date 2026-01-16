Previous
Appreciating a Local Dragon by princessicajessica
Photo 1273

Appreciating a Local Dragon

It's Appreciate a Dragon Day! We had a plan... but our current household circumstances kind of threw a spanner in it. Instead, on this snowy night after a few long days of everything being thrown off around here, we stayed in and appreciated a different dragon-- Dragon City, our favourite local Chinese place, and its delivery driver!

You may notice that this menu says "New Dragon City." There are two Dragon City locations in Cambridge. What's funny is that "New" Dragon City is actually much older than the other one!
16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
348% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact