The Gift Card Wallet by princessicajessica
Photo 1274

The Gift Card Wallet

We have a spare wallet we use for keeping coupons, vouchers, gift cards, etc. It's pictures here with the gifts cards that currently live in it!

We didn't actually use any of them today, but since we're still pretty confined right now I needed a convenient indoor photo; I took this shot for Use Your Gift Cards Day!
17th January 2026 17th Jan 26

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
349% complete

