"Too Much Pepper!"

Just a close-up of some cayenne for today's January word-- Spicy.



The title of today's photo is something Chris and I say jokingly to each other sometimes; it's kind of an inside joke in reference to the Toronto Raptors' 2019 NBA championship run. They had a player back then called Pascal Siakam, whose nickname was Spicy P. We had tickets to watch the games on the big screen at a nearby movie theatre, and there was a man seated near us on the first night who kept yelling out "Too Much Pepper!" every time "Spicy P" did something good in the game.