"Too Much Pepper!" by princessicajessica
Photo 1275

"Too Much Pepper!"

Just a close-up of some cayenne for today's January word-- Spicy.

The title of today's photo is something Chris and I say jokingly to each other sometimes; it's kind of an inside joke in reference to the Toronto Raptors' 2019 NBA championship run. They had a player back then called Pascal Siakam, whose nickname was Spicy P. We had tickets to watch the games on the big screen at a nearby movie theatre, and there was a man seated near us on the first night who kept yelling out "Too Much Pepper!" every time "Spicy P" did something good in the game.
18th January 2026 18th Jan 26

Jessica Eby

