Date Night Polka Dots by princessicajessica
Photo 1277

Date Night Polka Dots

When Polka Dot Day falls on a weekly date night, at least it makes the fashion choice easy!

I've been quite fond of polka dots ever since I was a little girl. There are currently two polka dot dresses in my wardrobe, but the other one (which is actually getting worn out now, much to my dismay) is a summer dress of rather diaphanous cotton with a halter neckline that leaves my back quite open... So this much heavier one was the obvious choice! It still got paired with fairly thick tights, warm boots, and a long open cardigan (plus a warmish coat, scarf, and toque) because it was in the -20s with the windchill this evening!
22nd January 2026 22nd Jan 26

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Photo Details

Beverley ace
I bet you look beautiful… lovely shape & neckline. Great choice
January 23rd, 2026  
Liz Milne ace
Great dress!
January 23rd, 2026  
