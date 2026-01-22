Date Night Polka Dots

When Polka Dot Day falls on a weekly date night, at least it makes the fashion choice easy!



I've been quite fond of polka dots ever since I was a little girl. There are currently two polka dot dresses in my wardrobe, but the other one (which is actually getting worn out now, much to my dismay) is a summer dress of rather diaphanous cotton with a halter neckline that leaves my back quite open... So this much heavier one was the obvious choice! It still got paired with fairly thick tights, warm boots, and a long open cardigan (plus a warmish coat, scarf, and toque) because it was in the -20s with the windchill this evening!