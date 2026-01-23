Previous
Daddy Writing by princessicajessica
It's Handwriting Day, and Chris came across this old page of my late father's childhood handwriting. It is an arithmetic test that he wrote in January 1959, which means he was 12 years old (turning 13 in June of that year). It's funny and interesting to see because as an adult he almost exclusively printed, in all caps, and even usually signed his name with initials. It's also funny because we no longer use any of the measurements on which he was being tested! Some of it is like a foreign language to us, lol.
Jessica Eby

