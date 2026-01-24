Sign up
Photo 1286
Alley Flower
Another bit of street art tonight-- I noticed this huge flower in an alleyway in London, Ontario. The building it's attached to is a pet grooming salon, so it doesn't seem especially related, but I thought the sculpture was cool anyway!
24th January 2026
24th Jan 26
0
0
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
1420
photos
46
followers
40
following
352% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
25th January 2026 4:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
sculpture
,
street art
,
public art
,
street-art-30
,
sms10
