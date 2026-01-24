Previous
Alley Flower by princessicajessica
Photo 1286

Alley Flower

Another bit of street art tonight-- I noticed this huge flower in an alleyway in London, Ontario. The building it's attached to is a pet grooming salon, so it doesn't seem especially related, but I thought the sculpture was cool anyway!
24th January 2026 24th Jan 26

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
