This photo is named for the song. The memorial itself isn't actually in the Highway of Heroes...The Highway of Heroes is the name given to a stretch of highway 401 farther east from where I live. It was so dubbed during the Afghanistan War (you know, the one in which we "stayed a little back, a little off the frontlines") because it's the route along which all of our fallen soldiers' bodies were repatriated. If you keep driving west on 401, all the way through the GTA, past my city on the edge of Southwestern Ontario, you'll come to a smaller city called Woodstock, and that's where you will find this memorial. It's a battlefield cross, cast in bronze-- a permanent version of what is usually a temporary memorial, set up at a fallen soldier's homebase. These crosses normally include the soldier's dogtags, but there are none on this one because it's meant for all 158 of our combattants who never made it home alive.I'm so thankful that the Afghan vet who's been part of my life was not one of them... But I'm no less heartbroken for all the friends and families who don't get to say the same thing.