Previous
Next
A Pair of Golden Hawks by princessicajessica
Photo 1289

A Pair of Golden Hawks

One of the best things about living in a region with multiple colleges/universities is that there's rarely a time where everything is closed and/or no one is about. Most of the student population is in a different city of the region, but it's not too too far away. This photo was taken late at night and on a very cold night, but there were still some people walking around, including this pair just walking into an area of Wilfrid Laurier University. I believe it's a section of residences. The school teams are the Golden Hawks, which is why I titled the photo as I did.
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
354% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact