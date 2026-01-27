A Pair of Golden Hawks

One of the best things about living in a region with multiple colleges/universities is that there's rarely a time where everything is closed and/or no one is about. Most of the student population is in a different city of the region, but it's not too too far away. This photo was taken late at night and on a very cold night, but there were still some people walking around, including this pair just walking into an area of Wilfrid Laurier University. I believe it's a section of residences. The school teams are the Golden Hawks, which is why I titled the photo as I did.