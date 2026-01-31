Inclusion is Sweet!

This weekend only, Tim Hortons has a special doughnut raising funds for Special Olympics Canada. Sport has been an important part of life for both Christopher and myself and we firmly believe it's for anyone who's interested in participating, so Special Olympics is we're always happy to support! We got the day's last two Special Olympics doughnuts at the location we visited tonight!



The doughnut itself is very sweet-- a chocolate cake doughnut with vanilla dip, hundreds-and-thousands style sprinkles, and a whipped cream rosette.