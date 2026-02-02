Tater Tot Poutine Pour Deux

It's Tater Tot Day, and my husband has a particular fondness for tater tots. A while ago, for some reason (I don't remember what) the concept of tater tot poutine came up. Chris thought it sounded amazing, so I made a mental note to make that for supper on Tater Tot Day! Of course, by the time the day rolled around and tater tot poutine was on the table, Husband had no memory of wanting or even discussing this, lol. And it turns out that he thought it was better in concept than in reality. I'm fairness, that may have been circumstantial. The tots didn't come out very crispy, the gravy was thin, and the (big, cold) cheese curds didn't melt very well. Maybe we'll try again now that we have notes, but maybe not. It remains to be seen, I guess!