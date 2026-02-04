Local Sports Heroines

Today was Girls & Women in Sports Day! Since I'm a woman who grew up playing a lot of sports and know some pretty amazing women who are still involved as either athletes or coaches, I was excited to see this one on the calendar!



I celebrated by stopping by my city's Sports Hall of Fame and snapping a few pics. There are lots of women in the CSHoF to choose from, so I picked a handful of the women my peers and I looked up to as little girls playing sports in Cambridge, as well as a more recently added team that I'm betting is admired by a lot of little girls in the city today.



These photos show:

-a photo of The Preston Rivulettes, a hockey team from the 1930s whose accomplishments included a record of ~346-2-2, 6 Dominion titles, 10 Eastern Canadian titles, and 10 provincial titles

-a larger-than-life standee of Yvonne Tousek, a gymnast who represented Canada at the 1996 and 2000 Olympics

-skates worn by Hilda Ranscombe, captain of the Rivulettes who "was widely regarded as the best female hockey player in the world at the time" and now "is recognized by many as the best women’s hockey player in Canadian history."

-a photo of and news article about Cindy Overland, a speed skater who represented Canada at the Olympics in 1998 and 2002

-a photo of sisters Jacqueline and Jennifer Gaudet, who played on National and World champion ringette teams together

-the Great White Sharks cheerleading team that won the World Cheerleading Championships in 2014 and 2015