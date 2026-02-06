Previous
Let the Games Begin by princessicajessica
Let the Games Begin

When Wear Red Day coincides with the Opening Ceremony for the Olympics, what's a girl to do?

Any avid Olympic watchers out there might recognize these mittens from the 2010 games, when they were *EVERYWHERE*
