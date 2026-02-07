Previous
Granite Club Bike Racks by princessicajessica
Photo 1300

Granite Club Bike Racks

I like how the bicycle racks outside this local curling arena are shaped like curling stones. They're a bit snowed in and not seeing much use right now!
7th February 2026

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
