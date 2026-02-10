Sign up
Photo 1301
Lentil Tacos for World Pulses Day
Pulses are often on the menu in our house, most frequently some kind of lentils. For tonight's supper they took the place of meat in tacos!
10th February 2026
10th Feb 26
0
0
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
1447
photos
46
followers
40
following
358% complete
1301
1302
1303
1304
1305
1306
1307
1308
Views
0
Album
Daily Photos
Camera
SM-A526W
Taken
10th February 2026 9:51pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
dinner
,
food
,
tacos
,
supper
,
lentils
,
pulses
,
vegetarian food
,
edah26-02
