Previous
Words of Wisdom from a Woman of Science by princessicajessica
Photo 1299

Words of Wisdom from a Woman of Science

Taken for Women in Science Day! This is a bookmark I made once-upon-a-time, featuring a quote from Marie Curie. I had originally staged it on some scientific literature, but ultimately decided on a plain background because I thought the quote applied to other areas of life as well and thought the blank background left the words to stand on their own and speak to the viewer in a broader way.

I don't know if this counts for the Quote challenge since it's a photo of a quote rather than a photo to which I've added a quote... But I'll tag it anyway and let the host decide!
11th February 2026 11th Feb 26

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
355% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact