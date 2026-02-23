Culinary Adventures: Spanakorizo

I didn't intend for this to be my daily photo, but things are a bit off around here at the moment and a pair of food pics, which I really just took to text to my brother, ended up being my only shots today... So here we are!



When I was little, said brother and I used to like a particular canned food that I thought was called spinorizo. Recently I wanted it/wanted to introduce Chris to it, but I couldn't find it anywhere. I did know the brand for sure and it's not on the company's website, so they must not make it anymore (ditto for a certain soup from the same company). In searching for it though, I learned that the food I was looking for is actually a Greek dish called Spanakorizo, not spinorizo (whether the canned one actually had the corrupted name or not remains a mystery). With that knowledge, I read lots of recipes and made my own! I topped it with crumbled feta (something we never did with the canned variety) because that was mentioned in some of the recipes and Chris thought it sounded good that way. It went over pretty well, I think, especially for a first attempt!