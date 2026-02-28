Wedding Attendant Flowers

A couple years after we got married, Christopher's best friend got married. She had a destination wedding in Jamaica and she asked us to be in it-- Chris was a groomsman and I was a bridesmaid. We called me a bridesmatron because I was the only married girl in the wedding party, but I'm not sure if that's a real word, lol!



Anyway, they opted to have artificial flower arrangements done here and take them along to Jamaica. They gave us a framed photo of the four of us afterwards, and our bridesmaid bouquet & boutonniere have been set up in our house alongside the photo for a long time. I got my tall husband to reach them down from their shelf for me so I could take this picture of them together for Floral Design Day!