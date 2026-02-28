Previous
Wedding Attendant Flowers by princessicajessica
Photo 1306

Wedding Attendant Flowers

A couple years after we got married, Christopher's best friend got married. She had a destination wedding in Jamaica and she asked us to be in it-- Chris was a groomsman and I was a bridesmaid. We called me a bridesmatron because I was the only married girl in the wedding party, but I'm not sure if that's a real word, lol!

Anyway, they opted to have artificial flower arrangements done here and take them along to Jamaica. They gave us a framed photo of the four of us afterwards, and our bridesmaid bouquet & boutonniere have been set up in our house alongside the photo for a long time. I got my tall husband to reach them down from their shelf for me so I could take this picture of them together for Floral Design Day!
Susan Klassen ace
Beautiful flower arrangement. They look so real and colourful. Smart to bring them along it probably saved money for the wedding expenses.
March 2nd, 2026  
