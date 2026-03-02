Previous
Big Red Lantern by princessicajessica
Big Red Lantern

For a red picture today, I focused on the Lunar New Years decorations-- especially this huge lantern-- at a local Asian supermarket. Tomorrow is the Lantern Festival, ending the New Year period.
2nd March 2026 2nd Mar 26

