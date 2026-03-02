Sign up
Previous
Photo 1310
Big Red Lantern
For a red picture today, I focused on the Lunar New Years decorations-- especially this huge lantern-- at a local Asian supermarket. Tomorrow is the Lantern Festival, ending the New Year period.
2nd March 2026
2nd Mar 26
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
1449
photos
46
followers
40
following
358% complete
1303
1304
1305
1306
1307
1308
1309
1310
Views
0
Album
Daily Photos
Camera
MAR-LX3A
Taken
2nd March 2026 7:20pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
lantern
,
decorations
,
lunar new year
,
year of the horse
