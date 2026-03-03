Sign up
Previous
Photo 1311
Restaurant Sign
I didn't find something orange to photograph before it got dark... but luckily, I found an electric sign with orange lights in a restaurant window!
3rd March 2026
3rd Mar 26
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
1450
photos
46
followers
40
following
359% complete
Tags
sign
,
lights
Beverley
ace
Well spotted… bright & cheerful
March 4th, 2026
