Berry Skittles by princessicajessica
Photo 1316

Berry Skittles

It's a purple day in my rainbow month, the word of the day is Berries, and the berry packet of Skittles come in a purple packet! Those are the purple candies at the edge too-- they don't really look much like the ones on the packet, do they?
8th March 2026 8th Mar 26

Jessica Eby

Marj ace
Nice image. Previously, I separated the purple Skittles out of a bag for a special photo, but they looked black. You have captured a lovely photo.
March 11th, 2026  
