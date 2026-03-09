Iiiii Disagree.

The plan was to go birdwatching this afternoon/evening and hope to find a nice red cardinal... but my chronic illness had other ideas, so we turned back at the point where we would have started walking and I settled for a picture of a nice red sign.



The title of the photo warrants a bit of an explanation (aside from my chronic illness disagreeing with my plans). It goes back to something that happened to us a few summers ago on a different walk by a different do not enter sign. We were walking down a one-way street and saw a car pulled over, just a bit past a Do Not Enter sign, facing the wrong direction. The driver had his window down but was just sitting there (we thought maybe he was waiting for someone), so we approached and Chris said "Hi, excuse me, I just thought I should let you know that this is actually a one way street going in the other direction." The driver's response was "...I don't think so." Chris said something like "I know for sure that it is-- we live nearby so I drive down it all the time." The man in the car then said "Well... Iiiii disagree." and then he drove away down the street in the wrong direction. Luckily there was no accident caused, but it was a bizarre experience.