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Previous
Photo 1319
Fire Hydrant
This one is not as yellow as they come...but it's pretty yellow, and I liked the shape of its top.
11th March 2026
11th Mar 26
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Jessica Eby
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@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
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Daily Photos
Taken
13th March 2026 8:25pm
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