Previous
Next
Spinach Pizza on Spinach Day by princessicajessica
Photo 1320

Spinach Pizza on Spinach Day

Spinach Day happened to fall on a green day for rainbow month, which I thought was pretty convenient! Tonight's spinach was steamed quickly with some garlic, sprinkled with a bit of parmesan, and used to dress up a plain cheese freezer pizza.
12th March 2026 12th Mar 26

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
361% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
well I didn't know that but happened to make a mushroom pizza for lunch and covered it in spinach, yay me
March 14th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact