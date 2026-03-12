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Photo 1320
Spinach Pizza on Spinach Day
Spinach Day happened to fall on a green day for rainbow month, which I thought was pretty convenient! Tonight's spinach was steamed quickly with some garlic, sprinkled with a bit of parmesan, and used to dress up a plain cheese freezer pizza.
12th March 2026
12th Mar 26
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Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
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Album
Daily Photos
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SM-A526W
Taken
13th March 2026 12:38am
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KoalaGardens🐨
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well I didn't know that but happened to make a mushroom pizza for lunch and covered it in spinach, yay me
March 14th, 2026
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