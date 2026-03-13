DIY Nite Sprite

Recently, McDonald's Canada had a promotional drink they called Nite Sprite. It was Sprite with blue raspberry flavouring. Chris likes most things blue raspberry and really liked the Nite Sprite. So did a lot of other people, apparently, because it sold out very quickly and the promo had to end early. Chris c started trying to figure out how he could make Nite Sprite at home, and I said "Probably all you'd need is some Purity syrup." Christopher, not having grown up in a town full of Newfoundlanders, said "...I need what?" lol. Well, it seems the more mainstream grocery stores in town only carry the blue raspberry flavour seasonally, but we managed to track some down at an independent Newfie store that keeps it stocked year-round.



Husband's verdict was that it was pretty good, but very sweet. Next time we'll either reduce the amount of syrup (we just used the ratio recommended on the syrup bottle) or get him diet Sprite.



It certainly helped me out with a blue picture for the day!