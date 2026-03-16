Street Art Heart

There's an area on the edge of town/just outside my city where someone has put a bunch of these hearts up on hydro poles. Some are bigger than others, and once in a while there's a similar thing that's not heart-shaped and says a different word (I think there's an oval that says Peace or something), but mostly they're these love hearts. I like spotting them and have long wanted to get a "Scenes of the Road" kind of shot that includes one, but it hasn't worked out for me so far. In the meantime I decided to do a close-up of one of these little pieces of guerrilla street art as my red photo for today's rainbow day.