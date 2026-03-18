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Previous
Photo 1325
Car Cap
Cambridge has both a Napa Autoparts store and a distribution warehouse. As usual for them (at least in Canada), the cars from the store all have these cute ball caps on their roofs. It's a place I saw since nice bright yellow on this grey day!
18th March 2026
18th Mar 26
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Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
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Daily Photos
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SM-A526W
Taken
18th March 2026 1:28pm
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