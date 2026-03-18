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Car Cap by princessicajessica
Photo 1325

Car Cap

Cambridge has both a Napa Autoparts store and a distribution warehouse. As usual for them (at least in Canada), the cars from the store all have these cute ball caps on their roofs. It's a place I saw since nice bright yellow on this grey day!
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
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