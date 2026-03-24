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Coming Soon: Construction by princessicajessica
Photo 1332

Coming Soon: Construction

Taken in an area of town that's will undergo some construction soon. The signs are not up just yet, but they and their accompanying sandbags have been set out along the roadsides next to where they'll be put up.
24th March 2026 24th Mar 26

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
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