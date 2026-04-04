Wat Lao Dhammaram

This is Lao Dhammaram Buddhist Temple-- a Theravada Buddhist Temple on the edge of town. I don't know much about this one, really, but when I was a teenager/young adult I lived much closer to this edge of town and I used to see the monks taking the city bus pretty often. Looking at the building, Chris and I were trying to decide what it was before it became the Buddhist temple-- a school (because of the little niche over the door)? And early church or community hall of some kind? I tried to research it and didn't find much, though eventually I did find it on a list of heritage buildings, which says "Church of Blair, 1853, used as a school for many years."