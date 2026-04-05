St. Peter's Evangelical Luthern Church

Happy Easter, everyone!



Today was a chilly, rainy, snowy Easter here. We took advantage of a lull in the precipitation to go out and look for a photo. I wanted to find a church with big Easter crosses erected out front for the holiday, which I've seen many times over many years, but of course today I didn't find much! St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, one of the churches in one of my city's downtown areas, was actually the only one I could find. Their crosses were not huge, and they were positioned in such a way that it was difficult to photograph them and much of the church at the same time, but you can see them in the bottom left of the picture anyway. The block over the door is carved with "St. Peters Kirche 1887" in an old Germanic style font. The structure that can be seen behind the crosses is also part of the church (a parish hall, I think); I don't know when the extension was put it on but it has made the whole thing into a sort of u-shape, though the sides of the u are uneven in length with the main entrance of the church closer to the road.