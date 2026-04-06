Holy Rosary Parish

This afternoon I found myself in Milton; the next town east of us on highway 401, Milton forms the western boundary of the Greater Toronto Area. I've passed by this particular Roman Catholic church in town many times and noticed its distinctive mid-century-looking architecture. Though I haven't been able to dig up too much about it, I did find that the current church building was built in 1964. The belfry certainly seems to be a giant crown; I noticed that it has twelve points (6 up and 6 down), which I found interesting given Mary's connection to the rosary and the fact that Roman Catholic imagery often depicts Mary with a crown of 12 stars. I don't know if those things are meant to be connected, but I thought it was kind of interesting.