Previous
Holy Rosary Parish by princessicajessica
Photo 1345

Holy Rosary Parish

This afternoon I found myself in Milton; the next town east of us on highway 401, Milton forms the western boundary of the Greater Toronto Area. I've passed by this particular Roman Catholic church in town many times and noticed its distinctive mid-century-looking architecture. Though I haven't been able to dig up too much about it, I did find that the current church building was built in 1964. The belfry certainly seems to be a giant crown; I noticed that it has twelve points (6 up and 6 down), which I found interesting given Mary's connection to the rosary and the fact that Roman Catholic imagery often depicts Mary with a crown of 12 stars. I don't know if those things are meant to be connected, but I thought it was kind of interesting.
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
368% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact