St. George Serbian Orthodox Church

We had a very blue sky today-- something we really haven't had lately as we've had a lot of precipitation and whenever it has been clear it's been a very pale blue. I thought the orange colour of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church in Waterloo would look great against that complementary blue background! The church wasn't always this bright orange colour; St. George was built in 1986 and for most of its life its facade was just regular yellowish brick. I think it was around 2023 when they changed it. The orange colour certainly does stand out! I like the "rocket pop windows" on the front-- I don't know how well you can see them in the photo, but the stained glass is red, blue, and white in approximate thirds, kind of like a type of popsicle often called a rocket or a firework (except I think the colours might go in a different order).