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Duc Quang Buddhist Centre by princessicajessica
Photo 1348

Duc Quang Buddhist Centre

We were in London for a few hours this evening, and while we were there I took some photos at Duc Quang Buddhist Centre, which is a Vietnamese Buddhist Temple. There is a lot of marble statuary outside of the temple, most of which can't be seen in this photo. I took shots from various angles trying to showcase everything, but in the end I decided to use this one which focusses more on the temple but still captures some of the statues.

Duc Quang Buddhist Centre is situated at a busy triangular intersection. Before the temple was built, the site was home to a Presbyterian church for about 100 years. After the church was torn down, a Buddhist monk who was already living in the area chose to build a temple on the site because "The place was very holy."
9th April 2026 9th Apr 26

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
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