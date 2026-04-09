Duc Quang Buddhist Centre

We were in London for a few hours this evening, and while we were there I took some photos at Duc Quang Buddhist Centre, which is a Vietnamese Buddhist Temple. There is a lot of marble statuary outside of the temple, most of which can't be seen in this photo. I took shots from various angles trying to showcase everything, but in the end I decided to use this one which focusses more on the temple but still captures some of the statues.



Duc Quang Buddhist Centre is situated at a busy triangular intersection. Before the temple was built, the site was home to a Presbyterian church for about 100 years. After the church was torn down, a Buddhist monk who was already living in the area chose to build a temple on the site because "The place was very holy."