Beth Isaiah Synagogue

Our day took us through neighbouring Guelph today, and we stopped to photograph Beth Isaiah Synagogue on our way home. We think their building is a former apartment building, though it's been the synagogue since 1949. The congregation goes back to 1907. I am pretty sure it was the congregation of the Jewish kids I knew growing up (Cambridge doesn't have its own synagogue). I don't know what Beth Isaiah was called before the 1940s, but it's named "Beth Isaiah" in memory of one of its members who was killed on duty during the Second World War.