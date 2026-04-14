The Living Water Wayside Chapel

I love wayside chapels. I'm not sure why; I always have as long as I have known them! I don't see them often, but off the top of my head I can think of five that I have visited-- one in Alberta, one in Manitoba, one in northern Ontario, and two (including this one) here in southern Ontario. This one, located on the Niagara River Parkway, is probably the closest one to where I live and definitely the one I'm closest to most often. Measuring just 72 square feet (7.25 square metres), this tiny roadside church is cared for by a Christian Reform congregation in the area. It's only available to passers-by seasonally-- which I think is a bit sad-- and it has just reopened for the year (earlier this month).



I took photos from different angles that show its size and surroundings a little more, but this one won out because of how the evening sun was lined up behind it just so.