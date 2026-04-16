New Apostolic Church, Cambridge

I have to confess that I know nothing about the religious group that built this large church on the south edge of town. I chose it tonight for one specific reason-- it was an especially dark and stormy day/evening, I had very little time before official sunset to find a photo, and I knew this church had a big flood light that shines on it. Of course the light was not on when we got there! We even waited around a bit after this photo to see if the light would come on... but it didn't, so eventually there was nothing more to do! Not the best one of my Sacred Places month for sure, but at least it didn't leave a hole in my calendar, I guess!