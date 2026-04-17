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Photo 1356
St. James Anglican Church
This is the church I attended through most of my growing up years. There is a round stained glass window at the back of the sanctuary but I couldn't find a good way of getting it in a picture!
17th April 2026
17th Apr 26
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Jessica Eby
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@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
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17th April 2026 9:11pm
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30-shots2026
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