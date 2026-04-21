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Knox Church by princessicajessica
Photo 1360

Knox Church

Christopher picked today's Sacred Place. When what I was thinking of didn't work out, he said "I know a place," and off we went. This is a little country church we (mostly he) drive past occassionally on the backroads just outside of Cambridge. It's a Presbyterian church that was built in the 1880s, though the congregation predates that by a few decades. Their original minister was invited to Canada in the 1850s to serve the Gaelic-speaking population of this rural area. I think the services are just in English nowadays, though! I like the stone wall around the grounds.
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
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