Basilica of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception

...more commonly known as Church of Our Lady or just The Basilica! This basilica is positioned on a big hill overlooking the downtown of one of our neighbouring cities, Guelph. It's much bigger than it looks in this photo, and I think just about every photographer from my area has probably taken some variation of this shot... but this is how I felt like picturing it today! There are mirrored staircases leading up the big hill, and this is how it looks from a landing where the staircases meet part way up before diverging again.