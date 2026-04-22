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Basilica of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception by princessicajessica
Photo 1361

Basilica of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception

...more commonly known as Church of Our Lady or just The Basilica! This basilica is positioned on a big hill overlooking the downtown of one of our neighbouring cities, Guelph. It's much bigger than it looks in this photo, and I think just about every photographer from my area has probably taken some variation of this shot... but this is how I felt like picturing it today! There are mirrored staircases leading up the big hill, and this is how it looks from a landing where the staircases meet part way up before diverging again.
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
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